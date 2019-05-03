Assaulter of Kejriwal remanded to two-day custody

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) A day after attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow, the police on Sunday arrested Suresh Chauhan for allegedly assaulting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, a police officer said.

“A complaint has been filed against Chauhan at the Moti Nagar police station and he has been remanded to two-day judicial custody,” Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

Kejriwal was allegedly slapped by Chauhan while the Chief Minister was leading a roadshow from Karampura to R.K. Ashram Marg as part of the election campaign.

The police have also taken steps for better coordination with the organisers of public meetings, padyatras and roadshows to prevent any nuisance during those events, Mittal said.

All seven Delhi parliamentary constituencies will go to the polls on May 12.

–IANS

