ASUS launches new devices at Computex 2018

Taipei, June 5 (IANS) Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS on Tuesday announced new products including ZenBook Pro 15, ZenBook Pro 14, ZenBook S, a full line-up of VivoBook notebooks and VivoWatch with blood pressure (BP) monitor.

The products were unveiled by ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih at a press event at “Computex 2018” in Taipei.

“The press event also included a special sneak peek at ‘Project Precog’, a brand-new concept device and the world’s first convertible dual-screen notebook equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features,” the company said in a statement.

“We aspire to bring out the best in everyone by helping them unleash their creative power with beauty, performance, innovation and state-of-the-art technology including AI,” said Shih.

Along with the onstage announcements, ASUS also showcased additional feature products including the Zen AiO 27 all-in-one PC, VivoBook Flip 14 convertible notebook, Lyra Voice 3-in-1 Smart Voice Router and more.

“Computex 2018” commenced on Tuesday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre and will continue up to June 9.

–IANS

rp/and/mr