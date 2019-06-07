ASUS to launch 6z, not ZenFone 6, in India on June 19

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Taiwanese tech major ASUS was expected to launch ZenFone 6 in India on June 19, but now the company has renamed the device Asus 6z following a Delhi High Court order restraining the company from selling products under the trademark Zen, Zenfone or any other identical trademark.

A dedicated page for the Asus 6z on Flipkart also lists all the key features and specifications of the phone.

In terms of specifications, the device comes with a notch-less 6.46-inch NanoEdge IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support.

The phone is backed up by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and it runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is based on ZenUI 6. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with Adreno 640 GPU.

The device features a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with a 125-degree ultra-wide angle lens and f/2.4 aperture.

–IANS

