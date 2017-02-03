ASUS to launch Zenfone 3S Max on February 7

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) As an addition to its ZenFone 3 Series, Taiwanese mobile manufacturing company is set to launch its first smartphone of this year on February 7 via web streaming.

Zenfone 3S Max runs on the very fresh Android Nougat 7.0 (with ZenUI 3.0) for the Indian users and is equipped with Octa-core 64-bit processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage expandable up to 2TB.

Encased in a metal body, the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery, 13MP primary camera and 8MP selfie-shooter.

With a mammoth battery, the device stays awake as long as you surf, watch movies or play games and lets you experience faster and better Android Nougat 7.0 operating system from Google which is only available in very few devices at a moment.

The 13MP primary camera has fast-focusing abilities and produced good details, capturing natural colours and skin tones in pictures.

