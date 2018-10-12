ASUS unveils 2 smartphones in India

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Taiwanese smartphone maker ASUS on Wednesday launched ZenFone “Lite (L1)” and “Max (M1)” at the introductory price of Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499, respectively, in India.

Both the online-focused smartphones support dual SIM, are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core Processor and run on Android Oreo with Zen User Interface (UI) 5.0, the company said in a statement.

“Expanding our efforts for bringing ‘Made for India’ we bring ZenFone ‘Lite (L1)’ and ‘Max (M1)’ to provide competitive and high-quality Asus smartphone offerings to the affordable segment in the Indian market,” said Leon Yu, Regional Head India and South Asia, ASUS.

Zenphone “Lite (L1)” comes with a 5.45-inch “Full View” display, 16GB storage expandable up to 256GB, 13MP rear camera with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), 5MP selfie camera, face-unlock feature and a 3000mAh battery.

Zenphone “Max (M1)” features a 5.45-inch ‘Full View display”, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, 13MP back camera, 8MP front camera, rear fingerprint sensor, face unlock support and a 4000 mAh battery.

Both the smartphones are available in black and gold colours on Flipkart.

–IANS

