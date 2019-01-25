ASUS unveils compact ‘ZenBook’ laptops in India

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Taiwan-based electronics major ASUS on Wednesday launched a new compact ZenBook series laptops, starting at Rs 71,990.

The ZenBook 15 (UX533), ZenBook 14 (UX433) and ZenBook 13 (UX333) are available on both online and offline platforms, the company said in a statement.

“We are extremely proud to launch the ‘world’s smallest laptop’ without compromising on performance and focusing on absolute portability,” said Arnold Su, PC and Gaming Head, ASUS.

The devices are powered by 8th generation Intel Core CPUs, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, PCIe SSDs and gigabit-class Wi-Fi.

The laptops feature “NanoEdge” displays that have ultra-narrow frame bezels. The narrow display frame bezels allow displays to be fitted into a smaller laptop body.

All models include a full-sized HDMI port and a microSD or SD card reader.

