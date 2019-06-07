At 44.4 degrees Jammu records season’s hottest day

Jammu, June 10 (IANS) Jammu city recorded the hottest day of the season so far as the maximum temperature touched 44.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.

“Maximum temperature was 44.4 degrees Celsius in Jammu today which is the highest recorded this year so far,” officials of the MeT department said.

Sonam Lotus, director of the MET department told IANS, “There would be respite from the present hot weather conditions in Jammu city during the next 24 to 36 hours as we are expecting rain in the next two to three days.”

As the day progressed, traffic started thinning out on most city roads in Jammu as commuters preferred to remain indoors to avoid the scorching heat during the day.

Markets also wore a deserted look till Monday evening when shoppers came out after sunset for their daily shopping.

Except for children wading and bathing in canals and ponds there were very few signs of life in most parts of the city till late afternoon due to the day’s sweltering heat.

In sharp contrast to Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius.

