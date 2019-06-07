At 48 degrees, Delhi creates new heat record

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) The heatwave in Delhi peaked on Monday as the mercury touched a record 48 degrees Celsius, the highest in the history of the national capital.

The temperature of 48 degrees Celsius was recorded at the Palam observatory of the Indian Meteorological Department after 3 p.m., which surpassed the previous highest of 47.8 degrees Celsius recorded on June 9, 2014.

“Today was the hottest ever day in the history of Delhi,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, an observatory in Safdarjung recorded the maximum temperature at 45.6 degrees Celsius.

Western, central, and northern parts of the country on Monday witnessed a surge in temperature, making the heatwave conditions severe.

–IANS

spk/kr