Chandigarh, Aug 15 (IANS) The Governors of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday cancelled the “At Home” ceremonies in the wake of the death of their Chhattisgarh counterpart Balramji Dass Tandon in Raipur a day earlier.

Tandon’s last rites will be performed here on Thursday with full state honours.

The “At Home” ceremony is organised at the Raj Bhavan at 4 p.m. every year on the occasion of Republic Day and Independence Day.

–IANS

