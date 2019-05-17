At least 15 students killed in major fire in Surat

Surat, May 24 (IANS) At least 15 students were killed and several others injured in a devastating fire at a coaching centre atop a four-storey building in Sarthana area of Surat in Gujarat on Friday evening.

Official sources said some of the students were charred to death while some jumped off the building in panic and died as they fell.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma confirmed the death of 15 students. The death toll could increase.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered an investigation into the tragedy and asked Mukesh Puri, Principal Secretary, Urban Development, to rush to Surat.

He also declared financial help of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the students who died.

Shocked by the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on his tweeter handle: “Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected.”

