At least 510 killed in Libyan capital, 2,467 injured: UN

Tripoli, May 21 (IANS/AKI) At least 510 people have been killed and 2,467 injured in the military escalation in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, which began last month, the United Nations World Health Organization said.

“The toll from the armed conflict in Tripoli, Libya continues to climb. As of 19 May, 510 people have died and 2,467 people have been wounded,” the WHO said in a tweet.

The WHO in Libya did not give an update on the number of people who had fled their homes since eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army militia entered Tripoli on April 5, sparking a battle with forces loyal to the beleaguered United Nations backed government.

In an update on May 10, the WHO said around 60,000 people had been displaced by the battle for Tripoli.

International diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire in the conflict-wracked former Italian colony continue.

