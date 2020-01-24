At least nine dead after bus accident in Colombia

Bogota, Jan 25 (IANS) At least nine people died and many more were injured on Friday in a bus accident in southwestern Colombia, said the deputy commander of the Rosas Fire Brigade, Victor Valencia.

The bus, which was travelling on the Pan-American Highway on the Popayan-La Cruz route, collided with some rocks near the town of Rosas in the Cauca department and then overturned, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Many people were trapped inside the damaged vehicle, the others were taken to healthcare centres in towns such as Popayan,” Valencia said.

He explained the cause of the accident is unknown, however brake failure has yet to be ruled out.

–IANS

rs/