At this moment, I see no reason to stop: Federer

Buenos Aires, Nov 20 (IANS) Swiss legend Roger Federer has reiterated that he has no plans of calling time on his career anytime soon.

Federer and Germany’s Alexander Zverev will face off in five different countries over seven days in a part of the world where there are few ATP tournaments played.

“My retirement is going to depend on my health,” express.co.uk quoted Federer as saying at a press conference held at a hotel in on Monday.

“At this moment I see no reason to stop. I think in 2009 I questioned it for the first time.

“(It’s been) ten years and here I am. I’m exactly where I wanted to be at this age.

“It is a lot of work stay. I expected to play until 35-36 and here I am, in a new dimension,” he added.

Federer has won a record 20 men’s singles Grand Slam titles and now is only one ahead of the 33-year-old Rafael Nadal.

The 38-year-old also has an exhibition match against Nadal scheduled for February 2020 in South Africa.

–IANS

aak/dpb