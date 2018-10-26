Atanu, Rajat among winners in indoor archery meet

Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) India’s highest ranked archer Atanu Das won the men’s recurve title while Asian Games silver medallist Rajat Chauhan emerged on top in the men’s compound section in the first invitational Indian Open Indoor Archery tournament that concluded at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Olympian Atanu looked in good form and did not face any tough hurdle on way to the final.

The summit clash was also lopsided as Atanu, who qualified fourth on Saturday, won 7-1 against Amit Yadav.

Except one, Atanu hit 10 on all occasions.

While Parveena emerged victorious in the women’s compound section, the recurve event was won by Komolika Bari.

Parveena got the better of Asian Games medallist Trisha Deb in the final while Komolika beat Sushmita Biruli in the final showdown.

