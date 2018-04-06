Atetico Madrid striker Griezmann rubbishes Barcelona move talks

Madrid, April 9 (IANS) France and Atetico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has rubbished as “not good information” rumours that he is set for a move to FC Barcelona.

“It’s not good information,” Griezmann was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

Griezmann netted Atletico’s equaliser in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Real Madrid.

There were reports that Barcelona are ready to pay a lot of money for Griezmann’s release clause in the 27-year-old’s contract.

“It was because of what I said (about Manchester United). I didn’t express myself well. I made mistakes,” he explained.

Griezmann had said before last summer’s transfer window that he rated his chances of moving to English Premier League giants Manchester United as six-out-of-ten.

“After that, I came back strongly physically and mentally I was fresher. Since January, I’ve been pulling up trees, let’s hope I continue like that.”

Griezmann outlined the reasons for his desire to finalise whether he is moving anywhere or not before the World Cup this summer in Russia.

“To be free, to only think about France,” he said.

“Otherwise, you’re getting calls left and right. I want to get to the World Cup only thinking about going all the way.”

