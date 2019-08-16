Athar Siddiqui set to play antagonist on TV

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Actor Athar Siddiqui, who featured in the mythological show “Paramavatar Shri Krishna”, has joined the cast of the show “Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi” as an antagonist.

“I play the role of the lead antagonist, Bali, who is an asur. I’ll be seen taking the fight against God Indra,” he said, adding: “I am thankful to our makers, Rashmi Sharma productions, to give me an opportunity to be part of such a great show.”

The show also stars Madirakshi Mundle, Hrishikesh Pandey, Toral Rasputra and Maisha Dixit.

–IANS

