‘Atharva Veda’ may have answer to pandemic: UP Speaker

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) UP Assembly Speaker Hridaya Narayan Dixit has said that the ‘Atharva Veda’ describes the ways and means to fight against epidemics and pandemics.

The Speaker is now coming up with a book interpreting the Atharva Veda, which he said deals with medicine, social relations and nationalism.

“It is interesting to note that while American and European scholars have conducted researches on Atharva Veda, it has only been translated but never researched or interpreted in India. I am going to complete it in Hindi soon,” he said.

Explaining further, Dixit said, “Nearly 60 per cent of Atharva Veda is devoted to Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India. ‘Charak Samhita’ is based on chapters from the Atharva Veda, which deal with the causes of epidemics and possible ways to fight them.”

He said that research on the scripture may provide some solution to the coronavirus outbreak which has now spread to all parts of the world.

He said it was unfortunate that Indian authors did not work on it.

Hriday Narain Dixit has already written several books on Hindu mythology, ‘Bhagavad Gita’, science, environment, Constitution and nationalism.

–IANS

amita/arm