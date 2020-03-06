Athawale’s chants of ‘Go Corona’ leave netizens amazed

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) A video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting “Go corona, go corona” and requesting the virus to leave India at a prayer meet went viral on the social media.

Netizens are unable to believe what they were witnessing and could not help ridiculing their action.

A Twitter user shared the video with the caption, “Central Minister Mr Ramdas Athawale requests Corona to go back from India”, a user reacted: “Then: Simon go back…Now: Go Corona! Corona Go! Go Corona! Corona Go!”

Another wrote, “This sounds more like encouraging Corona, go corno go corono!!”

“Ye ‘Gokarna’ beach ke baare me baat kar rahe hain. Bahut din se vacation nahi li hai inhone, usi baare me baat chal rahi hai,” read one post.

A user remarked, “War footing preparations for fighting with coronavirus….” The coronavirus epidemic has spread to over 100 countries, infecting more than 1,18,000 people and killing over 4,200.

