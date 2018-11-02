Athiya Shetty to spend 26th birthday working

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty, who will turn 26 on Monday, says she finds a feel-good factor about spending her special day working.

The actress is in Bhopal and will be shooting for the film “Motichoor Chaknachoor” with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“My most special birthday had to be the one when I turned 18 and I got the narration of my first ever film. I always try to do some kind of work on my birthday since it gives me great energy and happiness. I just feel good about it,” Athiya said in a statement to IANS.

“I did get a chance to take a day off and come back home, but I chose to work. I don’t get excited about birthdays. I am not a party person. Just being with my loved ones and family is how I usually celebrate my birthday,” she added.

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. She started her film career with the 2015 film “Hero” and was later seen in “Mubarakan”.

Her new film “Motichoor Chaknachoor” is being described as a romantic wedding comedy.

–IANS

rb/ahm/