Athletic Bilbao head coach Ziganda to leave at season-end

Lezama (Spain), May 10 (IANS) Basque football club Athletic Bilbao president Josu Urrutia announced on Thursday that head coach Jose ‘Cuco’ Angel Ziganda will depart at the end of the season, a move that was widely expected after the team’s poor performance in the La Liga.

Urrita made the announcement during a joint press conference with 51-year-old Ziganda which was also attended by Bilbao’s first team players as a show of unity, reported Efe.

“Cuco will no longer be the first-team head coach in the next season,” Urrutia said, adding that both the president and the coach put the club’s best interests above everything else.

Former Spanish international Ziganda, whose contract was initially due to expire in two years, acknowledged: “Professionally, this has not worked out, it’s clear.”

He was a former player for Athletic Bilbao, playing some of his best professional years (1991-1998) as a centre-forward with the Lions.

The coach revealed that he understands the decision, because “the club is the most important thing and the next coach needs everyone’s support”.

–IANS

