Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa set to make record transfer move to Chelsea

Bilbao (Spain), Aug 8 (IANS) Athletic Bilbao’s goal-keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to be the most expensive goalkeeper in club football with his 80 million euros ($92.6 million) release clause triggered by English outfit Chelsea on Wednesday.

Athletic Bilbao confirmed the payment of the buyout clause of 23-year-old Kepa’s contract to allow his transfer to the London club, reports Efe.

The transfer fee being paid by Chelsea to buy Kepa goes past the 75 million euro ($87.2 million) transfer fee Liverpool paid to sign Brazilian net minder Alisson Becker from AS Roma in July.

Bilbao thanked Kepa Arrizabalaga for his contribution. The Spanish club pointed out in a statement on its website that Kepa has been committed to working to be part of the first team during his career with Athletic Bilbao.

Chelsea are buying Kepa because their Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois is on the verge of joining Real Madrid.

–IANS

