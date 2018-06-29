Athletics squad shortlisted for 2018 Asiad
New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has shortlisted a team of 23 men and 28 women athletes for the Asian Games to be held from August 18 to 2 September 2018 in Indonesia, it was announced on Tuesday.
The selection committee of AFI which met on Saturday after the conclusion of 58th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Assam, unanimously approved confirmatory trials for athletes who were not part of the national coaching camps as well as those who failed to meet the Asian Games selection guidelines in Guwahati set by AFI in advance.
“The team that will travel to Jakarta will be finalised after confirmatory trials on August 15-16. Only those athletes who were not in coaching camps will have to give confirmatory trials,” AFI President Adille J Sumariwalla said in a statement.
“However, as announced earlier, the 4x400m relay team will consist of only those athletes who were in the national coaching camps. The athletes who were exempted in advance from attending the final selection trials such as Neeraj Chopra and Seema Poonia will not be attending the confirmatory trials.”
Team list:
Women-
100m – Dutee Chand
200m – Hima Das, Dutee Chand
400m- Hima Das, Nirmala (Subject to confirmatory trials)
800m- Tintu Luka (Subject to confirmatory trials)
1500m- PU Chitra, Monika Chaudhary (Subject to confirmatory trials)
5000m- Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya
10000m- Sanjivani Jadhav, L Surya
400mH- Juana Murmu (Subject to confirmatory trials), Anu Raghvan (Subject to confirmatory trials)
3000m SC- Sudha Singh, Chinta Yadav
Long Jump- Nayana James (Subject to confirmatory trials), Neena Varakkil Pinto (Subject to confirmatory trials)
20km Race Walk- Sowmya B, Khushbir Kaur
Heptathalon- Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram
Discus Throw- Seema Poonia, Sandeep Kumari (Subject to confirmatory trials)
Hammer Throw- Sarita Singh
Javelin Throw- Annu Rani (Subject to confirmatory trials)
4x400m Relay- MR Poovamma, Saritaben Gaikwad, Sonia Vaishya, Vijayakumari, VK Vismaya, Jisna Matthew
Men-
200m- Mohammed Anas
400m- Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia
800m- Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
1500m- Jinson Johnson, Manjit Singh
5000m- G Lakshmanan
10000m- G Lakshmanan
400mH- Dharun Ayyasamy, Santosh Kumar
3000m SC- Naveen Kumar Dagar, Shankarlal Swami
High Jump- Chetan B (Subject to confirmatory trials)
Long Jump- Sreeshankar
Triple Jump- Arpinder Singh, Rakesh Babu
Shot put- Tejinder Toor, Naveen Chikara (Subject to confirmatory trials)
Javelin Throw- Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh
20km Race Walk- Manish Singh Rawat, Irfan KT
50km Race Walk- Sandeep Kumar
4x400m Relay- Mohammed Anas, Jeevan KS, Jithu Baby, Kunhu Mohammed, Rajiv Arokia, Santosh Kumar
Mixed Relay- Mohammed Anas, Rajiv Arokia, Hima Das, Poovamma.
–IANS
