Atif Aslam’s song in ‘Shab’ never recorded: Onir

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Onir, who had earlier confirmed that Pakistani singing sensation Atif Aslam would sing for his next film “Shab”, says there is no question of removing it from the film as he had never recorded any song with him.

One of the Twitter users asked Onir: “Will we get to hear Atif Aslam’s song in ‘Shab’ or has it been removed due to Indo-Pak issues?”

The filmmaker, for whom Atif recorded the 2006 hit song “Tere bin”, replied on Sunday: “It was never recorded, so there is no question of removal.”

After being “bombarded” by his fans, the filmmaker confirmed in early September in 2016 that the Pakistani star would sing a song for “Shab”.

A few days later, ties between India and Pakistan worsened after the Uri army camp attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

The entertainment industries on both sides of the border also felt the after-effects as following the attack, a few Indian outfits imposed a ban on Pakistani artistes working in India and then some Pakistani theatres pulled down Indian movies.

–IANS

