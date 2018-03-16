ATK rope in Nigerian striker Uche

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) Two-time ISL champions ATK have signed Delhi Dynamos’ Nigerian star forward Kalu Uche for 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) football season, it was announced on Thursday.

Uche was the leading goal scorer for Delhi Dynamos in 2017-18 season, scoring 13 times.

“We are glad to have Uche on board. He is a player who brings both experience and performance to the ATK squad. We wish him all the very best,” ATK principal owner Sanjiv Goenka said.

Uche, who represented Nigeria in 2010 FIFA World Cup, said: “I am thrilled to be part of ATK and be associated with a city where football is a religion.

“The fans here understand the game and I am eager to contribute to the two-time champion team. I hope to give my best and continue with scoring goals.”

–IANS

