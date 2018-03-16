ATK rout Chennai to qualify for Super Cup main round

Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) winners ATK crushed Chennai City FC 4-1 on Friday to qualify for the main draw of the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Hitesh Sharma (43rd minute), Jose Branco (57th), Ashutosh Mehta (74th) and Robert Keane (82nd) scored for the Kolkata-based side in the fourth and final qualifying game.

Jean Joachim had struck for I-League outfit Chennai after Hitesh’s goal as the match had ended 1-1 till the half-time but ATK stepped up to hit three goals in the second half to run away comfortable winners.

ATK now move to the main draw of the tournament beginning on March 31, and will face FC Goa on April 3.

–IANS

pur/pgh/