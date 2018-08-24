ATK to host Kerala Blasters in ISL opener on September 29

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The fifth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) football tournament will begin on September 29 in Kolkata with a clash between two-time champions ATK and two-time runners-up Kerala Blasters FC, it was announced on Saturday.

The second day of the ISL season will pit last season’s runners-up Bengaluru FC against champions Chennaiyin FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, according to an ISL release.

The ISL announced the fixtures till the mid-season break, featuring 59 games.

The upcoming season will have three breaks, two for FIFA windows (October 8-16/November 12-20), and one, starting from December 17 for the Indian national team’s preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Asian Cup in UAE.

The league has moved away from double headers on weekends this season, while the kick-off for all matches is at 7.30 p.m. (IST), the statement said.

–IANS

dm/pur/bg