Atlas win first game in Liga MX, beat Toluca 2-0

Guadalajara (Mexico), Sep 29 (IANS) Mexican club Atlas, which had managed to score just one goal in their first 10 matches of the Apertura 2018 season of the Liga MX registered their first win by beating Toluca 2-0.

Colombian Jefferson Duque and Ulises Cardona scored for Atlas on Friday, coached by Argentinean Angel Guillermo Olmos, while Toluca were down to 10 men after the 57th minute when Rubens Sambueza was shown a red card, reports Efe.

Toluca began well and created many opportunities in the first half but lacked precision and it was Atlas that scored in the 32nd minute when Duque headed-in a bad free kick clearance by Toluca keeper Luis Garcia.

In the second half, in the 79th minute Ghanaian Clifford Aboagye passed to Cardona, who converted.

With this victory, Atlas now have a record of one win, two draws and eight losses and are standing last in the table with five points, while Toluca continued in third with 19 points.

–IANS

