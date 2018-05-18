Atletico chief hopes to celebrate Champions League title in 2019

Madrid, May 19 (IANS) Atletico Madrid look forward to vying for the Champions League title in 2019, club president Enrique Cerezo said during a visit to city hall with his players to celebrate winning the Europa League earlier this week.

“We have to surpass ourselves next year, to play the Champions final to be held at our stadium. And the truth is that we would like to be here within a year celebrating that title,” Cerezo said at a reception hosted by Madrid mayor Manuela Carmena here on Friday, reports Efe news agency.

Atletico’s home since the start of the 2017-2018 season, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, will be the venue for the 2019 Champions League.

Cerezo said that for Atletico to achieve so much during the first year at their “magnificent” new stadium had been no easy task.

“Within hours, we could be runners-up in La Liga, one of the most difficult leagues in the world, and winning a title such as the Europa League is something to be happy and satisfied about, it’s something to try to surpass, Diego,” the club boss said, addressing Atletico coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico defeated Olympique Marseille on Wednesday to hoist the Europa League trophy for the third time and the Colchoneros need only a draw this weekend in their final match to be assured second place in La Liga.

Atletico reached the Champions League final twice in three years, only to lose on both occasions to wealthy cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

–IANS

