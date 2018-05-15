Atletico coach Simeone expects great Europa League final against Marseille

Lyon, May 16 (IANS) Atletico Madrid’s Argentine head coach Diego Simeone on Tuesday said he expects a great Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille here on Wednesday.

He urged his squad to be clam and play well to win the final, due to be held in Lyon on Wednesday, reports Efe.

“It’ll be a beautiful final,” Simeone said. “I see similarities between the two teams.”

Simeone stressed that Marseille is a “tough” opponent, a team that has been “magnificent in the Europa League”.

Atletico’s coach also praised Marseille’s French forward Dimitri Payet, calling him a quick, intelligent player.

Simeone is likely to have the entire Atletico squad available in Wednesday’s match for the first time since November.

Simeone did not specify who the 11 starters against Marseille will be.

All available Atletico players took part in the one-hour session.

