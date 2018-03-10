Atletico in Europa League quarters with 5-1 win over Lokomotiv

Moscow, March 16 (IANS) Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid secured their berth in the Europa League quarter-finals by rolling over Lokomotiv Moscow 5-1 with a double tally from Fernando Torres in a match that the Rojiblancos dominated from beginning to end.

The Spanish side, one of the big favourites to win the tournament, refused to get distracted by the cold weather or the snow and gave the Russians a royal beating on Thursday, reports Efe.

Angel Correa began Atletico’s goal count in the 16th minute, but Maciej Rybus responded four minutes later with Lokomotiv’s only goal in the game.

Saul Ñiguez opened the second half by breaking the tie in the 47th minute before Torres scored his two goals — coming on a penalty in the 65th minute and the second in the 70th minute — and then Antoine Griezmann sealed the victory with the fifth goal five minutes before regulation time.

True to his style, Atletico coach Diego Simeone said his team took the match very seriously, despite the fact that they had blanked the Russians in the first leg at home (3-0).

The only bad news for the Madrid team was the injury of Filipe Luis, who had to leave the pitch on a stretcher after hurting himself while making a goal-saving tackle.

–IANS

tri/bg