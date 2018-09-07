Atletico Madrid defender Arias has fractured rib, club confirms

Madrid, Sep 10 (IANS) Atletico Madrid defender Santiago Arias has suffered a fractured rib, the La Liga club confirmed on Monday.

The Colombia defender, who joined Atletico during the summer transfer window, was injured in the 89th minute of his national team’s 2-1 friendly win against Venezuela on September 8, reports Efe news.

Atletico did not specify the expected recovery period, although this type of injury requires at least two weeks off the field.

This means the 26-year-old will almost surely miss Saturday’s La Liga match with Eibar, in addition the games against Getafe and Huesca as well the UEFA Champions League group stage match against Monaco on September 18.

Atletico’s other right-back, Juanfran Torres, is doubtful for Saturday’s clash as he is still recovering from a muscle injury.

–IANS

kk/sed