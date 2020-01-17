Atletico Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey

Madrid, Jan 24 (IANS) Atletico Madrid suffered an early exit at the Copa del Rey with a 1-2 defeat in extra-time to third division side Cultural Leonesa.

Atletico, who are third in La Liga and are looking forward to a Champions League clash next month against Liverpool, were one of four top-flight sides dumped out of the tournament on Thursday at the last 32 stage, reports Xinhua news agency.

Argentine striker Angel Correa put them in front in the 62nd minute before Leonesa levelled seven minutes from the end through Julen Castaeda. Sergio Benito then delivered the winner for the hosts in the second period of extra-time.

Eibar, Real Betis and Celta Vigo were also eliminated from the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

–IANS

aak/dpb