Atletico Madrid loans Luciano Vietto to Fulham

Madrid, Aug 10 (IANS) Atletico Madrid has reached an agreement to loan Argentine forward Luciano Vietto to Premier League football club Fulham for one season.

As part of the arrangement, Fulham will have the option of making the deal permanent, reports Efe.

Vietto did not figure in the 2018-2019 plans of the Colchoneros, who have a deep line-up of forwards that includes Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and the newly acquired Nikola Kalinic.

One other forward, Kevin Gameiro, also is expected to exit the Madrid club shortly.

Vietto arrived at Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015 after the Colchoneros reached a 20-million-euro transfer deal with Villarreal, where the Argentine scored 20 goals in his first European campaign in 2014-2015.

He played just one full season for the Atleti – scoring three goals in 28 games in 2015-2016 – before being sent to Sevilla on a one-year loan deal.

He made 10 appearances for Atletico Madrid in the early part of last season before being loaned to Valencia.

Vietto briefly returned to Atletico after Valencia decided not to make the loan arrangement permanent, but his stay was expected to be a short one.

Finally, on the last day of the Premier League’s summer transfer window, Fulham agreed to sign him on a season-long loan.

Also, Atletico Madrid announced an agreement with AC Milan to acquire Croatian international Kalinic on a three-season contract.

Kalinic, Atletico’s sixth signing of the summer transfer window, scored six goals and collected six assists in 41 appearances with Milan in the 2017-2018 season.

