Atletico Madrid top Getafe 2-0 in La Liga action

An opportunistic Atletico Madrid capitalised on their first two goal-scoring chances in a 2-0 home win over Getafe in La Liga Matchday 21 action.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid (44 points) on Saturday earned their third straight victory in the Spanish league and provisionally moved to within just two points of league-leading FC Barcelona, who will visit Girona on Sunday, reports Efe news.

Atletico’s complete domination of Getafe in the era of head coach Diego Simeone also continued with this latest triumph.

In 15 official matches since Simeone took the helm of Atletico, the team has a record of 13 wins, no losses and two draws against Getafe, while the Azulones have not scored a single goal in any of those contests.

This time was no different for Getafe despite a promising start.

The visitors, who boast a well-organised defense that typically allows little space to attack, appeared to be executing their game plan to perfection at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium when Atletico superstar Antoine Griezmann received a pass from Thomas Partey and snuck a left-footed shot inside the near post past Getafe net minder David Soria in the 27th minute.

For Griezmann, a key member of France’s run to the 2018 World Cup title, that was his 11th goal in his last 15 matches, a torrid stretch in which he also has tallied six assists.

The former Real Sociedad player, who turned down an offer to join Barcelona last summer, also has found the back of the net seven times in his last seven La Liga games.

Just 10 minutes later, Atletico Madrid doubled their lead when Spanish midfielder Saul Ñiguez put home the rebound after Getafe goalkeeper David Soria had saved a shot by Nikola Kalinic.

The visiting club began seeking out scoring chances more aggressively after the intermission but were unable to get anything past Atleti’s defense even though Uruguayan defender Diego Godin did not play in the second half due to a thigh injury.

Afterward, Getafe right back Damian Suarez lamented his club’s poor performance against their biggest nemesis.

“We weren’t as intense and solid as we’ve been up to now, but we have to keep going and correct our mistakes,” he said afterward.

With the win, Atletico Madrid are just two points behind Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

Getafe, meanwhile, could fall out of the top six in the standings if Real Betis defeat Athletic Bilbao on the road on Sunday.

