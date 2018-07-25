Atletico Madrid’s new signing Lemar arrives for medical

Madrid, July 27 (IANS) France international Thomas Lemar underwent a medical on Friday ahead of his official presentation at Atletico Madrid in the coming week.

The 22-year-old midfielder is set to join international teammates Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez at the club following his transfer from Monaco, which was estimated to have cost some 60 million euros ($69 million), reports Efe.

“Thomas Lemar is already at the Navarra Clinic, where our player will on Friday morning undergo a medical check-up,” the Madrid football club wrote on its official Twitter page.

Although players who took part in the Russia World Cup had been given until August 6 to enjoy their vacation, Lemar cut his short in order to join his new team as soon as possible.

The rest of the available Atletico roster was in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour.

