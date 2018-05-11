Atletico’s Griezmann praises coach Simeone, excited for Europa League final

Lyon, May 15 (IANS) Atletico Madrid’s French forward Antoine Griezmann on Tuesday said he owed a lot to his Argentine head coach Diego Simeone, stressing his role in developing the club and the footballers.

Griezmann also noted that if Atletico wins Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille, it would be his first significant title victory after winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2014, reports Efe.

“I think he (Simeone) is the best tactical and defensive coach in the world and he shows that year in, year out… He identifies every player’s weaknesses and tries to improve them, making you a more complete player,” Griezmann said in an interview on UEFA’s official website.

“He has helped me grow both on a personal and professional level. He will always ask for the best of me and make me do my best, and I will always be there to help him and help win the games,” the French international added.

Regarding Atletico’s Spanish striker Diego da Silva Costa, Griezmann said, “He creates a lot of space for me in between the opposition midfield and defence with his runs in behind, and I know he’ll be there to latch on to my through balls. We haven’t had that much time together, but we’re linking up well.”

–IANS

kk/bg