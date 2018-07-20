Atletico’s Kevin Gameiro rejoins training amid Valencia transfer rumors

Majadahonda (Spain), July 23 (IANS) Kevin Gameiro joined Atletico Madrid’s first team practice session here on Monday after training separately for two days.

Gameiro trained with the rest of his teammates in the first of two Monday’s training sessions, led by head coach Diego Pablo Simeone, reports Efe.

The French striker had been left out amid Spanish media reports of a potential transfer to La Liga rivals Valencia.

The second session to be held later on Monday was expected to feature new goalkeeper Antonio Adan, who arrived at Atletico from Real Betis on July 10, and who was due to be presented to supporters on Monday evening at the team’s stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano.

Atletico was gearing up for an upcoming pre-season match at the International Champions Cup tournament against Arsenal on Thursday at the Singapore National Stadium.

Los Colchoneros are also due to take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain on July 30.

–IANS

kk/vm