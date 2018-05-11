Atletico’s Vitolo, Gimenez rejoin group training before Europa League final

Madrid, May 14 (IANS) Atletico Madrid midfielder Victor “Vitolo” Machin and defender Jose Maria Gimenez on Monday returned to group training, the last session before travelling to Lyon to play the Europa League final against Olympique de Marseille.

Gimenez, who withdrew from Sunday’s training session due to discomfort, rejoined the group along with Vitolo, who continued his recovery process on Sunday from the hamstring injury he suffered a week ago, reports Efe.

The training session took place behind closed doors in Madrid to finalise the key details of the team’s plan for Wednesday’s Europa League final.

The Atletico squad will perform their last preparatory session in Lyon on Tuesday.

If Vitolo is fit for the match, coach Diego Simeone will have the entire squad available for the final.

–IANS

kk/bg