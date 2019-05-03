Attack on Kejriwal: AAP to lodge official plaint

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would file an official complaint against the attack on its chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, party leader Manish Sisodia said here on Sunday.

“AAP MP Sanjay Singh will file an official complaint on Monday with the police commissioner,” Sisodia said and added it was a decision taken by the party.

Speaking to the media, he said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to send out a message that anyone could attack the Chief Minister and escape.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said he had been attacked nine times in last five years, with latest coming on Saturday when a man slapped him during a roadshow. He blamed the BJP for these attacks.

–IANS

