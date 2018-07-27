Attack on midwife training centre in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad injures 3

Kabul, July 28 (IANS) At least three people were injured as militants attacked an Afghan midwife training centre in Jalalabad city on Saturday, officials said.

The attackers set off explosives and fired gunshots at the centre in Nangarhar province. Several midwives were rescued from the centre, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani was quoted as saying the BBC.

Several people were still trapped inside the compound, according to reports.

The attack began at around 11.30 a.m. and and there was no immediate information as to the number of casualties.

“The Afghan security forces cordoned off the area and launched an operation to gun down the attackers,” the spokesman added.

Smoke could be seen rising from the compound. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

