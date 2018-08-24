Attack on Rajasthan NSUI chief, candidate

Jaipur, Aug 30 (IANS) Rajasthan National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Abhimanyu Puniya and his associate Ranveer Singhania were injured late on Wednesday when a dozen unidentified men attacked them on the Rajasthan University campus, police said.

Singhania is a candidate for the university polls due in the state on Aug 31.

The two were rushed to SMS Hospital where Singhaniya got eight stitches in his head. Puniya was also treated for multiple injuries, hospital sources said.

The two, however, returned to the university gate on Thursday and staged a dharna against the working of the university administration and the state government.

Ranveer told media that the attack took place despite the presence of police force. “This shows it was a coordinated plan at the behest of the state government,” he alleged.

The police said the two were on their way to the hostel on Wednesday night after discussions on student union polls.

Rajasthan university polls are due on Aug 31, except in Jodhpur where elections will be held on September 10 in the wake of Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra being taken out by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

A case has been registered against the miscreants and hunt is on to nab them, police said.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot condemned the incident. “There is no place for violence in politics. Hope the accused shall be arrested soon. I wish for early recovery of Ranveer and Abhimanyu,” he tweeted.

–IANS

arc/prs