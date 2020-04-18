Attacks on doctors won’t be tolerated: Telangana Minister

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Telangana Health Minister E. Rajender here on Saturday said attacks on doctors and other healthcare professionals, fighting coronavirus battle, would not be tolerated and stringent action would be taken against culprit.

“We will take strong action and culprit will not be spared,” Rajender said referring to the recent attacks on doctors at state-run Gandhi and Osmania hospitals here. He said doctors were staying away from their families to do their duties and risking their own lives to save others.

Two days ago, the Hyderabad Police arrested three persons, including a Covid-19 patient, for attacking doctors.

Rajender also attended a blood donation camp, organised by the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers’ Association. Around 200 people donated blood at the camp.

Pointing to blood shortage at hospitals, the Minister said Thalassemia patients were suffering due to this and appealed donors to come forward to help overcome the shortage.

–IANS

