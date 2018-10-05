Attacks on migrants in Gujarat a dangerous trend, says Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 9 (IANS) Taking a dig at the BJP government in Gujarat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the attacks on migrant labourers in the western state of the country was a dangerous trend.

She also alleged there was “provocation” in the widespread attacks on migrant labourers.

“The problem is very serious. If any crime happens in any state, police must take action, according to law. We are living in a country where all are staying together.

“Of course, the provocation is there. Why do they provoked like this? People are scared and afraid. People are coming out of Gujarat. There are many families who stay in the Gujarat over many years. This is a very dangerous trend and I do not understand why the BJP (government in Gujarat) is not controlling it,” she said.

The incidents of attacks on migrant labourers from north India spurred following the rape of a 14-month-old girl in a village near Himmatnagar town, around 100 km from Ahmedabad.

“I am really concerned about the situation. What is going on…the indication is very clear. I am also scared. If you try to divide, the country will fall,” she said at the state Secretariat Nabanna.

After the rape of a toddler, there were widespread attacks on migrant labourer residents, believing that some from the community were responsible for the ghastly crime.

She accused BJP of creating confusion and communal tension among people.

Police have filed 35 complaints and detained around 450 persons for attacking the migrant community residing in Gujarat, Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja had said on Monday.

