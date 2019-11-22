Attempt to shield Hyderabad flyover accident accused: Cong

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (IANS) Telangana’s opposition Congress on Tuesday accused state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao for trying to shield the accused in Biodiversity Flyover accident as he happened to be his distant relative.

Kalvakuntla Krishna Milan Rao, the CEO of a start-up, was allegedly driving the car at a very high speed and in rash manner which resulted in the vehicle falling off the flyover in the busy Information Technology corridor of Gachibowli on November 23, killing a woman and injuring three others.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said by constituting a committee to study the safety aspects of the flyover, the minister was trying to shield his relative.

The Congress leader alleged that efforts are being made to create a report that the accident occurred due to safety issues and not due to Milan Rao’s negligent and rash driving.

He claimed that the accused is a close relative of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao and distant relative of Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao, son of Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Congress leader asked why safety measures were not taken before opening the flyover early this month.

Milan Rao is the CEO and co-founder of Empower Labs, which claimed to be India’s first augmented reality gaming company.

Cyberabad Police said they booked Milan Rao under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. He faces a possible two years imprisonment.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police A. Venkateshwar Rao, the investigations found him driving the car at a very high spend and losing control over it while negotiating a curve.

The police officer said they would arrest Milan Rao and produce him in court after he was discharged from the hospital. Police have collected footage from CCTV cameras and issued a challan of Rs 1,000 for overspeeding. This is likely to serve as crucial evidence in the court.

Milan Rao was allegedly driving Volkswagen Polo car at a speed of 104 kmph. The rash and negligent driving led to the car colliding and dragging along the flyover’s railings before toppling over and falling on the road below.

A 55-year-old woman, who was waiting at bus stop, was killed while her daughter and two others were injured.

Milan Rao, who was saved by the car’s airbags and suffered a fracture to his clavicle. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has shut down the flyover and formed a committee to inspect it and suggest safety measures. Police said the flyover would remain closed till the new safety measures are put in place.

This was the second disaster on the flyover, which was inaugurated earlier this month, connecting the busy IT corridors of Gachibowli and Hitec City.

Two youths were killed when a car hit them on the same flyover on November 9. The youths, who had stopped to take selfies, fell of the bridge after the car being driven by a man in an inebriated condition hit them.

