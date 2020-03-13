Attempts made to attack Scindia : Shivraj Chouhan

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has condemned the ‘life-threatening attack’ on BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, saying that the law and order situation has totally collapsed in the state.

Some people near Kamla Park area waved black flags at the former Guna MP, who recently joined the BJP, when he was on his way to the city airport on Friday.

“Attempts were made to attack Scindia. Stones pelted at his car. With great difficulty, the driver managed to take the car carrying away from the spot,” Chouhan said.

“You can simply imagine the kind of situation prevailing in the state. A government which has lost majority is engineering attacks. I strongly condemn this incident and appeal to police and administration to take swift action against those responsible behind the attack,” he added.

Twenty-two Congress legislators in MP resigned after Scindia, a former Union Minister, quit the Congress earlier this week.

–IANS

