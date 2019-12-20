AU gifts pink hall, pink toilets to women students

Prayagraj, Dec 27 (IANS) A pink hall and a pink toilet is a gift that women students of Allahabad University (AU) will get in the New Year.

The pink common will have three pink toilets attached to it and can accommodate over 100 students at a time. The hall is built over an area of 1,200 sq feet, adjacent to the music and performing arts department of the arts faculty.

A delegation of 15 women students from different departments had met the vice-chancellor Professor R.L. Hangloo earlier this year demanding the facility.

The hall will become operational from January next year.

AU public relation officer Chitranjan Kumar said, “It is a central facility for all female students irrespective of the department they are from. The hall has proper seating facility along with Hindi and English newspapers and RO-filtered potable water.”

The central university has around 23,000 regular students in its campus, including 7,300 women. However, there were no common halls and students had been raising this demand for a long time. The common hall and the pink toilets have been constructed in the arts faculty because it is the busiest campus of AU with greater number of female students than those in commerce, science and law faculty campuses.

The women students said that there are usually long intervals between two lectures and there was no comfortable place to sit in between. There were not even toilets for women in the faculties and women students had to go to the women’s college campus for the facility.

