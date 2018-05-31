Audience must understand whom to follow: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar said that the audience must understand which celebrity they should follow while imitating them in their personal life.

The actor made the remarks while launching an anti-cancer product ‘Svarn Sathi’, a nutraceutical, under the Centre’s “Swasth Bharat” initiative on Saturday here.

“I think audience also must understand whom to follow and whom not to follow. I feel endorsing harmful product or service is incorrect. I would urge them not to endorse such things because people look up to them and imitate them so, I hope people get this message clear and straight and they will stay away from these products,” Akshay said of top celebrities in the film industry endorse harmful products which are injurious to health like alcohol and tobacco.

Sharing his feeling after associating himself with the brand, Akshay posted a message on his official twitter account: “I’m always for health and all things healthy. Glad to associate with Svarn Saathi, anti-cancer product made with active natural ingredients in the right composition which helps counter the ill-effects of bad habits like smoking, alcohol and tobacco.”

When asked if he would recommend the product to his friends in Bollywood, Akshay said: “Yes definitely.. Whether it is friend or enemy, ‘Svarn Sathi’ is made for everyone. I hope people will use it. I think it’s very beneficial and a good thing. It fights with harmful elements which are in our body. In fact, I will gift this product to my friends as a Diwali gift.”

Asked how he wanted to convince the people to consume the product, Akshay said: “People who want to consume it, they should not and people who don’t want to, they shouldn’t, it is as simple as that.

“We are not making it a compulsion to anyone… We are launching this brand under aSwasth Bharat’ so, for that, I will not associate myself with any kind of wrongdoing.”

On work front, Akshay Kumar next will be seen in Reema Kagti’s sports drama film “Gold” followed by S. Shankar’s multi-lingual science-fiction film “2.0” alongside South superstar Rajinikanth.

–IANS

