Audio books might be my next obsession: Rasika Dugal

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Rasika Dugal, who is all set to lend her voice to audio platform Audible.in, says audio books might be her next obsession.

The platform which launched in the country on Friday will have its operation running from India with several Indian original content. Rasika has lent her voice to an Audible original story written by novelist Durjoy Dutta. The show is a dystopian love story titled “The Last Boy To Fall in Love”.

“As an actor, when working on a visual medium one has so many tools at ones disposal to create something. But here you only have your voice. It was an interesting challenge to have to work on that in isolation- To create a sense of urgency without losing clarity, to create a sense of intimacy without being inaudible,” Rasika said in a statement.

She added: “I had a lot of fun recording the piece. Audio books just might be my next obsession”.

Currently, Rasika is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web-series “Mirzapur”, in which she plays the wife of Kaleen Bhaiya, essayed by Pankaj Tripathi. Rasika plays his wife Beena, a sexually liberated woman stuck in a marriage of dissatisfaction.

The series also stars Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar serve as the executive producers of the Amazon Prime Video project, created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

She will also be seen in an upcoming movie titled “Hamid” directed by Aijaz Khan. Rasika will be seen playing a widow and a mother to a young boy in the movie, set against the backdrop of Kashmir.

–IANS

dc/nv/bg