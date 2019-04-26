Augustin extends contract with Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur, April 30 (IANS) Augustin Fernandes has extended his stay at Jamshedpur FC by signing a new one year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Augustin joined the club during the winter transfer market last season.

Centre back Augustin featured during the last three matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) for the club and managed to score a goal against Bengaluru FC.

He has been a previous ISL winner with ATK in the year 2016 and has been a stalwart for I-League club Salgaocar, where he has played for more than six years.

On signing with Jamshedpur FC, Augustin said, “Jamshedpur has been my home for the last five months and I have been enjoying every moment in the city. The people are extremely warm and hospitable. I love the fans of Jamshedpur FC and would like to thank the management for showing faith in me.”

