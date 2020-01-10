Aus music stars to rock opening match of Women’s World T20

Dubai, Jan 13 (IANS) Four Australian artists, including singer Vera Blue (Celia Pavey), will be entertaining crowds as part of a spectacular pre-game celebration at the opening match of the Women’s World T20 set to be played on February 21 in Sydney.

Blue will be joined by First Nations performer Mitch Tambo, DJ Dena Amy and Indian-born musician Harts (Darren Hart).

Tournament Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley said fans will be treated to something special on the opening night.

“What better way to celebrate the opening night of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup — the first of two T20 World Cups Australia is hosting in 2020 — than with some of the nation’s most exciting music talent.

The line-up showcases a diverse mix of Australian artists and complements the earlier announcement that pop superstar Katy Perry will perform at the final of the tournament at the the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8.

“In just over a month we will have the world’s best cricketers in our own backyard ready to entertain and excite the crowds. Kids will be cheering on their heroes and being inspired to become the next generation of superstars,” Acting New South Wales Minister for Sport, Geoff Lee said.

“And the entertainment announced today is first class too, making sure the spectacle will be big for our fans in the NSW as well as cricket audiences watching on televisions around the globe.”

“The opening celebration is going to be huge! We’re incredibly proud to have such a formidable line-up of talented Australian artists who are sure to get people excited and ready for the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. Without giving anything away, cricket fans can expect a really energetic, dynamic show which is sure to get the party started!” said Michael Cassel, Producer and CEO of Michael Cassel Group.

The tournament opener will be played between Australia and India at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

–IANS

aak/dpb